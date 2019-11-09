Brasada Capital Management LP Buys 967 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 27.8% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 63.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 3.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Equinix by 54.4% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Equinix by 1.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinix to $610.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $581.00 price objective on Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.90.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $530.31 on Friday. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $335.29 and a 52 week high of $609.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $567.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $525.12.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. Equinix’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $2.46 per share. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 475 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.11, for a total transaction of $267,952.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,468.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.24, for a total transaction of $110,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,462 shares of company stock worth $3,041,825. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.