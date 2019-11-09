Brasada Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 67.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 51.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AME opened at $96.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.14 and a 52-week high of $97.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $102.00 price objective on AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price objective on AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

In related news, insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 9,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.14, for a total value of $926,132.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,980.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,560 shares of company stock worth $3,659,482. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

