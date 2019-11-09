BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 (LON:BMTO) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 (LON:BMTO) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and last traded at GBX 1,550 ($20.25), 400 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,600 ($20.91).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,697 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,050.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 million and a PE ratio of 10.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

T.F. & J.H. Braime (Holdings) P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, distributes bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment. It also manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork. The company has operations in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Asia.

