Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Takes $54,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 64.9% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 600.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Netflix from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nomura increased their price target on Netflix from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $422.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Netflix from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.54.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total value of $11,561,674.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,674.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 135,702 shares of company stock worth $38,290,015. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $291.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.23 and a 12-month high of $385.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.02.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.