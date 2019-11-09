Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 555 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in ResMed by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in ResMed by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert Andrew Douglas sold 4,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $533,658.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $880,259.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,776,961.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,112 shares of company stock worth $8,139,860 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $143.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.98. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.64 and a 52-week high of $149.96.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.87 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

