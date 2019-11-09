Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,198 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Bruker by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $52.23.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.70.

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 47,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $2,023,592.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,118,220.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total transaction of $151,790.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,543.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,108 shares of company stock worth $2,849,941. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

