Boston Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 89,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32,304 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB opened at $110.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.61. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $89.01 and a 1 year high of $116.25.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.