Boston Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,916,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,764,503,000 after acquiring an additional 193,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after acquiring an additional 339,310 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,451,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,675,000 after acquiring an additional 20,045 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 43,397.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,535,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,501,000 after acquiring an additional 244,070 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.42.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $1,528,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,731 shares in the company, valued at $41,723,570.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total transaction of $256,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,986 shares of company stock worth $3,063,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $255.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $156.68 and a 52-week high of $269.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.49.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.82%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

