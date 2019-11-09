Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $895,000 Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,672 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.3% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 136,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 10,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 1.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 34,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Gentex by 2.3% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 23,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, SVP Roger Perry Campbell sold 1,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $133,380.00. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $264,533.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,857.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,914 shares of company stock worth $1,284,113. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $29.21 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $477.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on Gentex from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

