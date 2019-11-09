Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 241 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,367,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,189,000 after acquiring an additional 174,165 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after acquiring an additional 35,530 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,141 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,142 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.76.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $148.16 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $148.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

