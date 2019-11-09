Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 239 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 13.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 7.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.7% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Fiserv by 12.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 20,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ FISV opened at $110.61 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.58.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $2,591,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,118,310.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $4,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,447 shares in the company, valued at $40,112,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $13,422,250. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.63.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.