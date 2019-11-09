Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) Earns Underperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$0.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BNP. TD Securities downgraded shares of Bonavista Energy from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.40 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Bonavista Energy currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of C$0.87.

Shares of BNP opened at C$0.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $138.08 million and a PE ratio of 6.16. Bonavista Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$1.51.

In other Bonavista Energy news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,403,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,393,728.

About Bonavista Energy

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

