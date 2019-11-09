Boeing (NYSE:BA) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a coverage optimism score of -1.89 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $351.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $362.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.59. The stock has a market cap of $201.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.11. Boeing has a one year low of $292.47 and a one year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $416.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.30.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

