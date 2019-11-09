Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,349 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,003 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $82,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 554.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $351.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.24. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $362.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America set a $370.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $365.00 target price (down from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.30.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

