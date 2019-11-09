BMO Capital Markets Increases Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$130.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$120.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

TSE:EQB opened at C$113.31 on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a one year low of C$57.85 and a one year high of C$121.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$108.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$87.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.83%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.50, for a total value of C$48,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,399 shares in the company, valued at C$2,183,902.50. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$96,080. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $946,311.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

