BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BXC. B. Riley started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

NYSE BXC traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,143. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.77.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $706.45 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlueLinx will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis bought 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $188,139.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 160,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,018.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,388.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,600 shares of company stock worth $320,682 over the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 771.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the third quarter worth $151,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 28.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 155.1% in the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 14,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.