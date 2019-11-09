Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. MKM Partners set a $20.00 price objective on Bloomin’ Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.80.

BLMN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,692. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $23.53.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $967.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.04 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 105.54% and a net margin of 2.62%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 66.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 28,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 60.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 30,042 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,575,000 after buying an additional 132,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.