Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $967.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.04 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 105.54%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands updated its FY19 guidance to $1.53-1.61 EPS.

BLMN stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.31. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $23.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous dividend of $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

