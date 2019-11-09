Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00011089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $116,785.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,277,083 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

