BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,752,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,368 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Molina Healthcare worth $823,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.6% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after purchasing an additional 58,341 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 65.6% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 32,727 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $126.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.28 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.16.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $45,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

