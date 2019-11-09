BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 3.5% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 39,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 8,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $465.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.10.

NYSE BLK traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $490.21. The stock had a trading volume of 348,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.79 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $448.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerkovic Milan 2,522,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total value of $45,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

