BlackRock Inc. Has $786.06 Million Stock Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 590,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $786,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 494,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,834 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 370.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 199,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,958,000 after purchasing an additional 157,046 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter worth $1,086,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 114,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 568.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,426,000 after purchasing an additional 893,039 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMTD stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 36.72%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This is an increase from TD Ameritrade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.02%.

AMTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of TD Ameritrade in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

