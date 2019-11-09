BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,702,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of NiSource worth $884,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 2,080.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NI. Argus upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of NiSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,242.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI opened at $26.41 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.22.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). NiSource had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $931.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

