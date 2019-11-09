BlackRock Inc. Buys Shares of 64,854,838 Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 64,854,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,182,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $652,670,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,432,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,713,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,824,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,690,000. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 69,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $716,712.49. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.77 on Friday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Amcor had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.