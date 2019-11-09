Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 47.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. Analysts predict that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

In other news, insider James Keenan bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 8,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

