Blackmores (ASX:BKL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $84.34

Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.34 and traded as high as $84.40. Blackmores shares last traded at $83.59, with a volume of 26,545 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$84.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$87.61.

In related news, insider Marcus Blackmore 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. Also, insider Christine Holman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$64.90 ($46.03) per share, with a total value of A$64,900.00 ($46,028.37).

Blackmores Limited develops, sells, and markets natural health products for humans and animals in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers vitamins, and herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. It also provides products for various conditions related to arthritis, joints, bones, and muscles; brain health; cold, flu, and immunity; digestive health; energy and exercise; everyday health; and eye health.

