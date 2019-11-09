BitNewChain Price Tops $0.0151 (BTN)

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 9th. BitNewChain has a market cap of $2.72 million and $8.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitNewChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and ZB.COM. During the last week, BitNewChain has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitNewChain alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00706112 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003910 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002639 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000673 BTC.

About BitNewChain

BitNewChain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. The official website for BitNewChain is www.btn.org . BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitNewChain

BitNewChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitNewChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitNewChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitNewChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitNewChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.