Bitcloud 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $33,227.00 and $5.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000129 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 31,430,125 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

