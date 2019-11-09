Bitblocks (BBK) Price Hits $0.0004

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Bitblocks has a market cap of $50,812.00 and approximately $733.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00044661 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00090136 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001258 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00074569 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,775.83 or 0.99763570 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 162,575,170 coins and its circulating supply is 117,736,710 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

