BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 58,363,566 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,336% from the previous session’s volume of 1,315,550 shares.The stock last traded at $1.02 and had previously closed at $0.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Friday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $16.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.06.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 million. BioNano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 347.02% and a negative net margin of 247.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioNano Genomics Inc will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

