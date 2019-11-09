BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Million

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will report sales of $2.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $440,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.70 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.47 million to $16.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $39.43 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $87.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 371.33% and a negative net margin of 1,091.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCRX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.03. 1,337,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $224.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.86. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 921.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.