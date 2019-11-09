BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Million

Equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will report sales of $2.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $440,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.70 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.47 million to $16.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $39.43 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $87.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 371.33% and a negative net margin of 1,091.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCRX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.03. 1,337,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $224.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.86. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 921.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

