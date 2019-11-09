Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Sells 2,188 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lessened its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Sagil Capital LLP grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,170,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,974,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,630,000 after buying an additional 506,886 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,850,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 616.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 563,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 484,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,572,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

