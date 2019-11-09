Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Purchases New Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 805 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,670,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,007,455,000 after purchasing an additional 378,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,227 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,139,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,033,477,000 after purchasing an additional 395,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,559,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,045,404,000 after purchasing an additional 102,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,986,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $877,186,000 after purchasing an additional 555,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $294.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.57. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.34 and a 1 year high of $306.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $676,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at $97,332,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,833 shares of company stock worth $15,299,095. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

