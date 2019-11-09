Binance USD (BUSD) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.98 Million

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Binance USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011394 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $22.39 million and $5.98 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043667 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $645.24 or 0.07315343 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000400 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002525 BTC.
- Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000241 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001029 BTC.
- IOST (IOST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015125 BTC.
- MCO (MCO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00047886 BTC.
About Binance USD
.
Buying and Selling Binance USD
Binance USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.
