Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $102.37

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $102.37 and traded as high as $102.37. Biglari shares last traded at $102.37, with a volume of 330 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 213.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 46.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 15.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 134.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

