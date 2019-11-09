Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $102.37

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2019 // Comments off

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $102.37 and traded as high as $102.37. Biglari shares last traded at $102.37, with a volume of 330 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 213.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 46.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 15.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 134.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter.

About Biglari (NYSE:BH)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.