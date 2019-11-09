BidaskClub Upgrades Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Johnson Outdoors from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti cut Johnson Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.00.

Johnson Outdoors stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,832. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $91.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,658,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 55.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after buying an additional 41,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

