BidaskClub Upgrades Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) to Hold

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.47. The company had a trading volume of 121,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,975. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $583.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,019.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

