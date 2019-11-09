BidaskClub Lowers Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) to Buy

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HIBB. ValuEngine lowered Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $29.00 price objective on Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price objective on Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.26.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.07.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jared S. Briskin sold 1,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,848. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,227 shares of company stock worth $329,221. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at about $500,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 57,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 93.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 16,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at about $8,216,000.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

