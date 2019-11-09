BidaskClub Downgrades Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LXRX. G.Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 4th. Gabelli raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.45.

NASDAQ LXRX traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,482. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $419.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.95. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $9.15.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $294.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 4124.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christopher J. Sobecki purchased 99,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $239,190.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $32,884.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lonnel Coats purchased 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,695 shares in the company, valued at $118,388.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 255,749 shares of company stock valued at $578,510. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 59,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,240,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after buying an additional 319,382 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 194,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 48,182 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 665,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 78,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 128,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

