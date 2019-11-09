BetterBetting Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 8th. During the last week, BetterBetting has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $172,569.00 and approximately $61.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetterBetting token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00224281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.01432682 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030844 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00121588 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BetterBetting Token Profile

BetterBetting was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,152,367 tokens. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

BetterBetting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

