Berenberg Bank Reiterates €38.00 Price Target for Duerr (ETR:DUE)

Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Duerr in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duerr currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.75 ($33.43).

Shares of ETR:DUE traded up €0.31 ($0.36) during trading on Thursday, hitting €30.36 ($35.30). 294,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. Duerr has a 1-year low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 1-year high of €42.26 ($49.14). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.52.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

