Benchmark Raises Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target to $88.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PEGA. BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $71.90 on Friday. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.71.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $854,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $212,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,964. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 352.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Pegasystems by 1,102.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.