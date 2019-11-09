Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) PT Lowered to $285.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.09.

BDX stock opened at $244.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Becton Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $264.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.89.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $3,002,702.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,937,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 9,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $2,506,984.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,417.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,354,013 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

