bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.90

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.90 and traded as high as $6.00. bebe stores shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91.

About bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE)

bebe stores, inc. designs, develops and produces a range of contemporary women’s apparel and accessories. The Company’s product offering includes a range of separates, tops, dresses, active wear and accessories for a range of occasions. It designs and develops its merchandise in-house, which is manufactured to its specifications and it also sources directly from third-party manufacturers.

