BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$63.30.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th.

BCE stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting C$63.21. The company had a trading volume of 829,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.64. BCE has a 12 month low of C$53.05 and a 12 month high of C$65.45. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BCE will post 3.6999999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.38%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

