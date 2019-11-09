BB&T Securities LLC Sells 13,040 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

BB&T Securities LLC lowered its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,040 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.5% in the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.1% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $40.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.05. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.40 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.68%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

