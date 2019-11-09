BB&T Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 18.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 46,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 333.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 53.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 88,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 104,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of BSX opened at $40.51 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $46.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Swann set a $50.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

In other Boston Scientific news, insider Halliday Hamish 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,462 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $807,021.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,072 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,092 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.