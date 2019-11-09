BB&T Securities LLC Increases Stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,802,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter worth about $975,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 40,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $162,819.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,467.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

CRL stock opened at $130.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.41. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $149.07.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.08 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.94%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

