BB&T Securities LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 172.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $53.06 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.18 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

