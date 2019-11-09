BB&T Securities LLC Buys 1,965 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,650,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,749,000 after acquiring an additional 63,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,169,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,052,000 after acquiring an additional 185,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 52.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,432,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895,732 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 51.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,053 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,862,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,176,000 after acquiring an additional 236,745 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Shares of AJG stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $68.19 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.86%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $1,625,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,967 shares in the company, valued at $448,669.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.